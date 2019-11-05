{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Nov. 4

Pick 3: 2-0-4

Pick 4: 0-0-6-1

SuperCash: 3-7-15-21-24-32 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 1-8-16-20-22

All or Nothing: 2-4-8-9-12-13-14-15-16-18-19

Tuesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

