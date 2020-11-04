Lottery: Nov. 6, 2020

Wednesday, Nov. 4:
All or Nothing Evening: 01-02-04-06-08-09-10-12-14-16-21
All or Nothing Midday: 01-02-03-06-08-09-16-17-18-21-22
Pick 3 Midday: 5-3-9
Pick 4 Midday: 6-0-8-0
Megabucks: 04-05-08-23-40-43
SuperCash: 02-10-11-12-29-35, Doubler: No
Badger 5: 07-08-19-24-26
Daily Pick 3: 1-3-3
Daily Pick 4: 1-2-5-9
Powerball: 23-32-33-45-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to print. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com
