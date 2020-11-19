 Skip to main content
Lottery: Nov. 20, 2020
Lottery: Nov. 20, 2020

Wednesday, Nov. 18

All or Nothing Evening: 02-03-04-09-10-13-14-18-19-21-22

All or Nothing Midday: 01-02-05-06-08-10-11-12-13-14-20

Pick 3 Midday: 9-5-2

Pick 4 Midday: 1-1-4-8

Megabucks: 02-05-08-39-46-47

SuperCash: 05-09-11-15-23-34, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 05-06-08-19-27

Daily Pick 3: 9-4-3

Daily Pick 4: 9-7-3-0

Powerball: 04-05-17-43-52, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to print. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

