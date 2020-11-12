 Skip to main content
Lottery: Nov. 13, 2020
Lottery: Nov. 13, 2020

Wednesday, Nov. 11

All or Nothing Evening: 06-08-10-11-15-16-17-18-19-21-22

All or Nothing Midday: 01-03-04-08-14-15-17-18-19-21-22

Pick 3 Midday: 1-4-7

Pick 4 Midday: 7-0-4-8

Megabucks: 17-19-26-28-31-47

SuperCash: 01-02-13-14-32-35, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 02-03-04-08-24

Daily Pick 3: 0-9-3

Daily Pick 4: 6-7-8-0

Powerball: 13-15-17-45-63, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to print. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

