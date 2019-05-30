{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, May 30:

SuperCash: 02-03-09-10-18-36, Doubler: NO

Badger 5: 03-12-14-19-29

Daily Pick 3: 4-0-5

Daily Pick 4: 2-9-3-2

All or Nothing: 01-03-09-10-11-12-13-15-17-20-22

Digital Content Coordinator

Brenda Wishau is the digital content coordinator for The Journal Times.

