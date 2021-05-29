 Skip to main content
Lottery: May 29, 2021
Lottery: May 29, 2021

Thursday, May 27

All or Nothing Evening: 02-06-08-10-11-16-17-18-19-20-22

All or Nothing Midday: 02-06-07-08-10-14-15-16-18-20-22

Pick 3 Midday: 9-6-1

Pick 4 Midday: 3-9-7-5

SuperCash: 08-10-24-25-31-32, Doubler: N

Badger 5: 10-11-16-17-28

Daily Pick 3: 1-2-2

Daily Pick 4: 7-6-7-2

