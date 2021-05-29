Lottery: May 29, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park is expected to reopen this year in accordance with public health guidelines…
RUSH, Asalee, 68
ANDERSEN, Donald J., 90
CLAUSEN, Charles, 89
Country Thunder plans to return to the Town of Randall festival site from July 15-18 in a big way: with Dustin Lynch kicking off the bash and Blake Shelton closing up a four-day lineup as big as a 10-gallon hat.
This year's lineups for Music on the Monument on Fridays and Saturday Sounds on the Square have been announced. The concerts are free and open to the public. All concerts are from 4:30-7 p.m.
With the ChocolateFest event looking more and more like it is over, Burlington City Council members approve a permit for a new Memorial Day weekend called the Burlington Jamboree.
May 10-14
RACINE — Downtown Racine is celebrating 17 years of Party on the Pavement from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, on Main and Sixth streets.
Meetings scheduled for Thursday, May 27