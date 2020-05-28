Lottery, May 27

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wednesday, May 27:

All or Nothing

03-05-06-07-08-11-12-18-19-20-22

Megabucks

02-05-07-09-27-33

SuperCash

05-08-19-27-31-38, Doubler: No

Badger 5

04-10-15-21-27

Daily Pick 3

7-8-4

Daily Pick 4

9-1-8-7

Powerball

38-58-59-64-68, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

