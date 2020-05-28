Lottery, May 27

Wednesday, May 27:
All or Nothing
03-05-06-07-08-11-12-18-19-20-22
Megabucks
02-05-07-09-27-33
SuperCash
05-08-19-27-31-38, Doubler: No
Badger 5
04-10-15-21-27
Daily Pick 3
7-8-4
Daily Pick 4
9-1-8-7
Powerball
38-58-59-64-68, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3
Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com
