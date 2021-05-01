 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lottery: May 1, 2021
0 comments

Lottery: May 1, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, April 29

All or Nothing Evening: 01-03-04-07-12-13-14-15-16-19-21

All or Nothing Midday: 01-04-06-09-11-12-13-16-17-19-20

Pick 3 Midday: 1-9-2

Pick 4 Midday: 2-7-2-9

SuperCash: 09-24-26-31-32-36, Doubler: N

Badger 5: 13-22-24-29-31

Daily Pick 3: 2-2-5

Daily Pick 4: 6-8-7-4

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News