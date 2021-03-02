 Skip to main content
Lottery: March 2, 2021
Lottery: March 2, 2021

Sunday, Feb. 28

All or Nothing Evening: 01-02-03-06-08-09-10-14-16-19-22

All or Nothing Midday: 01-02-03-04-05-08-10-18-20-21-22

Pick 3 Midday: 8-1-8

Pick 4 Midday: 3-3-6-1

SuperCash: 06-08-23-24-33-35, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 03-11-25-26-28

Daily Pick 3: 1-5-6

Daily Pick 4: 0-4-9-8

