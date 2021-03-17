 Skip to main content
Lottery: March 17, 2021
Lottery: March 17, 2021

Monday, March 15

All or Nothing Evening: 01-03-04-06-07-10-11-12-16-20-21

All or Nothing Midday: 04-06-08-09-10-13-14-17-19-20-22

Pick 3 Midday: 3-8-1

Pick 4 Midday: 9-5-6-6

SuperCash: 06-07-17-18-22-29, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 05-16-18-23-27

Daily Pick 3: 0-0-6

Daily Pick 4: 5-0-0-5

