Megabucks

02-18-19-20-35-39

SuperCash

02-07-13-23-25-29, Doubler: No

Badger 5

02-06-15-19-31

Daily Pick 3

8-2-4

Daily Pick 4

6-6-4-4

Powerball

04-18-21-26-38, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

All or Nothing

01-05-07-08-09-10-14-15-16-17-21

Digital Content Coordinator

Brenda Wishau is the digital content coordinator for The Journal Times.

