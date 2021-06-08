 Skip to main content
Lottery: June 8, 2021
Lottery: June 8, 2021

Sunday, June 6

All or Nothing Evening: 02-07-08-11-13-15-16-17-18-20-21

All or Nothing Midday: 02-03-04-05-08-09-11-14-15-17-21

Pick 3 Midday: 8-6-9

Pick 4 Midday: 4-8-9-9

SuperCash: 11-16-18-19-32-34, Doubler: N

Badger 5: 03-11-17-20-27

Daily Pick 3: 6-3-8

Daily Pick 4: 2-2-3-8

