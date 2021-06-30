 Skip to main content
Lottery: June 30, 2021
Lottery: June 30, 2021

Monday, June 28

All or Nothing Evening: 01-06-07-08-10-12-13-14-18-21-22

All or Nothing Midday: 03-05-06-08-09-11-12-18-19-21-22

Pick 3 Midday: 1-0-9

Pick 4 Midday: 5-8-4-5

SuperCash: 08-18-19-21-35-38, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 04-13-14-17-25

Daily Pick 3: 6-8-7

Daily Pick 4: 3-5-3-3

