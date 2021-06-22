 Skip to main content
Lottery: June 22, 2021
Lottery: June 22, 2021

Sunday, June 20

All or Nothing Evening: 01-04-05-07-08-09-10-14-16-18-19

All or Nothing Midday: 09-10-11-12-14-15-16-18-19-20-21

Pick 3 Midday: 3-7-8

Pick 4 Midday: 0-4-0-9

SuperCash: 06-14-17-23-35-39, Doubler: N

Badger 5: 09-15-17-19-22

Daily Pick 3: 1-2-3

Daily Pick 4: 8-0-3-5

