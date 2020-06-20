Lottery, June 21, 2020
Lottery, June 21, 2020

Friday, June 19:

Pick 3 Midday: 6-4-9

Pick 3 Evening: 2-1-5

Pick 4 Midday: 9-0-0-3

Pick 4 Evening: 9-8-1-8

All or Nothing Midday: 1-2-3-4-6-9-11-14-15-16-18

All or Nothing Evening: 1-4-5-6-8-9-12-13-15-16-20

Badger 5: 12-13-24-27-28

SuperCash: 2-27-34-37-38-39, Doubler: No

Mega Millions: 11-34-36-52-66, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

Saturday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

