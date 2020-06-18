Lottery, June 17

Wednesday, June 17:
All or Nothing Evening
03-05-06-07-09-11-13-14-16-17-20
All or Nothing Midday
05-06-08-10-12-14-15-17-18-19-20
Pick 3 Midday
5-5-0
Pick 4 Midday
5-7-9-8
Megabucks
03-09-14-22-30-39
SuperCash
07-14-15-21-26-29, Doubler: No
Badger 5
06-12-23-27-28
Daily Pick 3
6-0-3
Daily Pick 4
2-2-4-8
Powerball
07-10-63-64-68, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com
