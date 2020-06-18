Lottery, June 17
Lottery

Wednesday, June 17:

All or Nothing Evening

03-05-06-07-09-11-13-14-16-17-20

All or Nothing Midday

05-06-08-10-12-14-15-17-18-19-20

Pick 3 Midday

5-5-0

Pick 4 Midday

5-7-9-8

Megabucks

03-09-14-22-30-39

SuperCash

07-14-15-21-26-29, Doubler: No

Badger 5

06-12-23-27-28

Daily Pick 3

6-0-3

Daily Pick 4

2-2-4-8

Powerball

07-10-63-64-68, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

