Lottery: June 15, 2021
Lottery: June 15, 2021

Sunday, June 13

All or Nothing Evening: 02-03-06-10-12-13-17-18-19-20-21

All or Nothing Midday: 01-02-03-04-10-15-17-18-20-21-22

Pick 3 Midday: 5-8-3

Pick 4 Midday: 2-7-1-7

SuperCash: 04-09-17-27-30-35, Doubler: N

Badger 5: 05-18-20-23-31

Daily Pick 3: 0-9-1

Daily Pick 4: 0-3-4-4

