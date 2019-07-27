{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, July 27

Pick 3: 6-4-9

Pick 4: 0-2-4-9

SuperCash: 2-10-18-21-29-39  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 6-12-13-22-25

All or Nothing: 1-2-3-10-12-14-16-18-19-20-22

Mega Millions: 4-6-11-43-48  Ball: 11  Megaplier: 3  $45 million

Saturday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

