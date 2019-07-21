Saturday, July 20

Pick 3: 4-4-9

Pick 4: 7-4-9-8

SuperCash: 2-7-10-13-38-39  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 1-5-27-29-31

All or Nothing: 1-2-3-7-8-10-13-14-16-17-18

Megabucks: 8-21-33-37-42-46  $3.1 million

Powerball: 5-26-36-64-69  Ball: 19  Power Play: 3  $63 million

Sunday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments