Monday, July 15

Pick 3: 1-1-1

Pick 4: 3-5-6-2

SuperCash: 3-4-7-8-20-27 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 3-10-11-25-26

All or Nothing: 1-2-5-7-8-10-16-17-19-21-22

Tuesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

