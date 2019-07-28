{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, July 28

Pick 3: 7-0-5

Pick 4: 5-0-7-3

SuperCash: 8-18-21-28-30-33  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 9-10-13-15-21

All or Nothing: 4-5-6-8-9-11-13-15-18-20-22

Megabucks: 6-12-14-16-45-46  $3.2 million

Powerball: 1-19-31-48-61  Ball: 6  Power Play: 2  $88 million

Saturday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments