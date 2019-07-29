{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday, July 28

Pick 3: 0-1-3

Pick 4: 8-8-1-7

SuperCash: 3-5-14-15-24-38  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 4-5-22-26-29

All or Nothing: 1-2-3-4-6-7-8-11-15-16-22

Monday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

