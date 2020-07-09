Lottery: July 9, 2020

Tuesday, July 7:
Pick 3 Midday: 2-7-2
Pick 3 Evening: 2-4-4
Pick 4 Midday: 5-4-2-8
Pick 4 Evening: 8-3-3-0
All or Nothing Midday: 2-3-6-7-9-10-11-17-18-20-22
All or Nothing Evening: 1-2-3-4-6-9-12-15-18-20-21
SuperCash: 16-17-21-26-35-37, Doubler: No
Badger 5: 1-7-14-23-28
Mega Millions: 16-20-25-30-43, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com
