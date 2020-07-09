Lottery: July 9, 2020
0 comments
Lottery

Lottery: July 9, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, July 7:

Pick 3 Midday: 2-7-2

Pick 3 Evening: 2-4-4

Pick 4 Midday: 5-4-2-8

Pick 4 Evening: 8-3-3-0

All or Nothing Midday: 2-3-6-7-9-10-11-17-18-20-22

All or Nothing Evening: 1-2-3-4-6-9-12-15-18-20-21

SuperCash: 16-17-21-26-35-37, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 1-7-14-23-28

Mega Millions: 16-20-25-30-43, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News