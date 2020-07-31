Lottery: July 31, 2020

These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Pick 3 Midday: 0-6-0
Daily Pick 3: 1-9-2
Pick 4 Midday: 5-6-9-3
Daily Pick 4: 2-6-0-2
All or Nothing Midday: 1-6-7-8-10-12-14-16-17-20-22
All or Nothing Evening: 1-2-3-6-8-9-11-14-17-20-21
Badger 5: 15-20-21-28-29
SuperCash: 2-3-11-12-17-18, Doubler: No
Megabucks: 2-16-18-22-44-48
Powerball: 7-29-35-40-45, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com.
