Lottery: July 30, 2020
Lottery: July 30, 2020

These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Pick 3 Midday: 9-6-1

Daily Pick 3: 9-6-8

Pick 4 Midday: 6-0-1-0

Daily Pick 4: 4-0-2-5

All or Nothing Midday: 03-04-06-08-10-13-15-18-19-20-22

All or Nothing Evening: 01-02-03-09-10-11-16-17-18-21-22

Badger 5: 02-10-11-18-27

SuperCash: 15-17-18-22-26-31, Doubler: No

Mega Millions: 17-20-27-31-34, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4

Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com.

