Lottery: July 3, 2021
Lottery: July 3, 2021

Thursday, July 1

All or Nothing Evening: 02-03-04-05-07-11-12-15-19-21-22

All or Nothing Midday: 01-02-06-07-13-14-15-16-19-20-21

Pick 3 Midday: 0-0-2

Pick 4 Midday: 2-5-2-3

SuperCash: 03-04-06-10-13-38, Doubler: Y

Badger 5: 13-14-18-26-29

Daily Pick 3: 6-4-0

Daily Pick 4: 9-3-0-3

