Lottery: July 24, 2021
Thursday, July 22All or Nothing Evening: 01-06-08-12-15-16-17-18-19-20-21

All or Nothing Midday: 02-04-05-10-11-12-14-15-18-19-22

Pick 3 Midday: 8-9-8

Pick 4 Midday: 6-9-2-2

SuperCash: 02-04-12-18-32-36, Doubler: Yes

Badger 5: 02-03-19-28-31

Daily Pick 3: 8-6-6

Daily Pick 4: 4-6-1-7

