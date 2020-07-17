Lottery: July 17, 2020
0 comments
Lottery

Lottery: July 17, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, July 15

Pick 3 Midday: 6-9-6

Pick 3 Evening: 2-1-7

Pick 4 Midday: 7-4-0-8

Pick 4 Evening: 5-5-2-7

All or Nothing Midday: 06-10-11-12-14-16-17-18-20-21-22

All or Nothing Evening: 02-03-04-05-07-09-12-13-14-17-22

Badger 5: 12-14-22-24-25

SuperCash: 06-18-22-29-34-37, Doubler: No

Megabucks: 03-31-38-40-43-44

Powerball: 27-47-61-62-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 10

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News