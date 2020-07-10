Lottery: July 10, 2020 (copy)

Wednesday, July 8:
Pick 3 Midday: 9-4-7
Pick 3 Evening: 5-0-8
Pick 4 Midday: 7-5-4-5
Pick 4 Evening: 7-0-3-8
All or Nothing Midday: 1-2-3-7-8-11-12-16-17-18-21
All or Nothing Evening: 2-3-4-6-12-13-14-16-17-19-22
Badger 5: 8-13-17-24-27
SuperCash: 12-17-18-19-21-23, Doubler: No
Megabucks: 4-8-13-24-42-49
Powerball: 3-10-34-36-62, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 10
Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!