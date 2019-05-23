Try 3 months for $3

Thursday, May 23:

Pick 3: 9-0-6

Pick 4: 2-2-7-8

Badger 5: 2-6-8-18-25, Estimated jackpot: $10,000

All or Nothing: 2-4-5-7-11-12-14-17-20-21-22

SuperCash: 7-9-10-30-35-36, Doubler: No

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

