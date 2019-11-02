{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Nov. 1

Pick 3: 1-6-2

Pick 4: 9-4-1-7

SuperCash: 4-8-9-10-14-28  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 1-3-4-14-16

All or Nothing: 3-4-5-6-7-8-10-13-14-16-19

Mega Millions: 9-20-36-41-54  Ball: 22  Megaplier: 2  $118 million

