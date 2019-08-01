{{featured_button_text}}

These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing: 01-03-04-06-07-08-12-13-15-19-20

Megabucks: 04-13-17-37-40-42

SuperCash: 07-11-18-29-34-37, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 05-08-19-24-26

Daily Pick 3: 1-4-1

Daily Pick 4: 5-3-4-6

Powerball: 14-37-47-55-67, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

Thursday's Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

