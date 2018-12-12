Try 1 month for 99¢

Wednesday, Dec. 12:

Pick 3: 8-3-8

Pick 4: 4-5-7-9

5 Card Cash: 6C-2D-7D-7H-2S

Badger 5: 8-11-13-17-28, Estimated jackpot: $23,000

Megabucks: 13-20-25-30-34-46, Estimated jackpot: $4.8 million

SuperCash: 1-6-9-21-24-29, Doubler: No

Powerball: 4-9-21-29-64, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2, EStimted jackpot: $230 million 

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments