Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Pick 3: 3-5-6

Pick 4: 5-8-9-7

5 Card Cash: AS-5C-7D-7H-3S

Badger 5: 7-14-15-23-30, Estimated jackpot: $54,000

SuperCash: 2-8-9-17-29-38, Doubler: No

Megabucks: 7-10-14-15-21-27, Estimated jackpot: $2.6 million

Powerball: 1-2-7-30-50, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 5, Estimated jackpot: $193 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments