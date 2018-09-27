Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Thursday, Sept. 27

Pick 3: 0-3-6

Pick 4: 6-6-7-3

5 Card Cash: AC-AD-8C-9D-4H

Badger 5: 15-16-18-28-30, Estimated jackpot: $10,000

SuperCash: 5-8-19-30-31-36, Doubler: No

