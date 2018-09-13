Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Thursday, Sept. 13

Pick 3: 3-8-8

Pick 4: 1-9-0-8

5 Card Cash: QS-4C-5C-7C-10S

Badger 5: 9-10-13-17-31, Jackpot: $42,000

SuperCash: 7-10-18-20-30-37, Doubler: No

 

