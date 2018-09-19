Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Pick 3: 9-8-4

Pick 4: 0-2-6-1

5 Card Cash: 6D-9D-2H-7S-8S

Badger 5: 2-8-11-22-28, Estimated jackpot: $24,000

SuperCash: 3-10-12-20-23-26, Doubler: No

Megabucks: 1-5-13-16-19-42, Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

Powerball: 4-39-48-50-51, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3, Estimated jackpot: $163 million

