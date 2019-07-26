{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, July 24

All or Nothing: 03-05-06-09-10-12-13-14-17-19-21

Megabucks: 04-13-16-32-40-43

SuperCash: 03-05-09-22-30-39, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 11-12-22-25-27

Daily Pick 3: 5-0-4

Daily Pick 4: 2-5-8-3

Powerball: 22-29-35-53-56, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com; You will also find them in Friday’s newspaper.

