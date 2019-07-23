{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, July 23

All or Nothing

03-07-09-10-11-12-14-15-16-18-21

SuperCash

04-08-19-25-31-32, Doubler: Yes

Badger 5

08-16-26-28-30

Daily Pick 3

0-1-1

Daily Pick 4

1-5-1-5

Mega Millions

01-04-23-40-45, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com; You will also find them in Thursday’s newspaper.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments