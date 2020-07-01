Lottery, for July 2
Lottery

Tuesday, June 30:

Pick 3 Midday: 1-1-2

Pick 3 Evening: 9-8-7

Pick 4 Midday: 8-6-9-8

Pick 4 Evening: 2-2-3-6

All or Nothing Midday: 4-6-8-10-11-12-17-18-19-20-22

All or Nothing Evening: 4-6-7-8-10-11-12-14-18-20-21

Badger 5: 7-08-14-27-29

SuperCash: 7-10-13-16-18-19, Doubler: No

Mega Millions: 9-16-29-37-53, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

