Thursday, Dec. 13:

Pick 3: 0-9-7

Pick 4: 2-4-9-4

5 Card Cash: QC-AD-KH-8D-9S

Badger 5: 6-14-19-21-30, Estimated jackpot: $44,000

SuperCash: 3-15-28-31-33-36, Doubler: No

