Wednesday, Aug. 7

All or Nothing: 02-04-05-08-10-11-12-17-19-20-22

Megabucks: 12-18-20-21-31-36

SuperCash: 03-09-11-14-21-32, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 09-11-13-15-26

Daily Pick 3: 6-4-1

Daily Pick 4: 2-1-9-1

Powerball: 08-32-47-53-59, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

