Saturday, Aug. 25

Pick 3: 0-9-5

Pick 4: 0-9-4-0

SuperCash: 1-6-28-29-32-36  Doubler: Yes

Badger 5: 3-6-17-22-26

All or Nothing: 1-2-3-5-10-12-13-17-19-20-21

Megabucks: 2-18-22-40-44-49  $3.6 million

Powerball: 5-12-20-21-47  Ball: 1  Power Play: 2 $50 million

