{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Aug. 27

Pick 3: 1-7-6

Pick 4: 3-1-4-0

SuperCash: 7-8-17-22-23-35  Doubler: No

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Badger 5: 1-11-13-18-30

All or Nothing: 1-2-3-4-8-10-11-16-17-18-22

Tuesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments