Friday, August 2

Pick 3: 0-2-3

Pick 4: 1-2-2-2

SuperCash: 3-13-21-26-27-36  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 7-22-25-26-27

All or Nothing: 1-4-5-7-8-9-11-14-15-16-20

Mega Millions: 11-20-26-48-70  Ball: 19  Megaplier: 2 $55 million

