{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Aug. 15

Pick 3: 5-3-2

Pick 4: 9-9-8-7

SuperCash: 6-8-11-20-32-35 Doubler: No

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Badger 5: 1-3-11-14-31

All or Nothing: 2-3-5-8-9-10-11-12-13-20-21

Friday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments