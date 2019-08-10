{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, August 9

Pick 3: 3-8-0

Pick 4: 2-0-9-2

SuperCash: 1-3-12-17-30-34  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 9-12-13-18-30

All or Nothing: 1-3-5-6-7-8-9-10-13-16-20

Mega Millions: 15-53-56-59-63  Ball: 1  Megaplier: 2  $65 million

