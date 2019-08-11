{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, August 10

Pick 3: 7-8-5

Pick 4: 5-0-7-0

SuperCash: 5-21-22-25-33-39 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 2-3-9-20-23

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

All or Nothing: 1-2-4-5-10-15-16-17-19-20-22

Megabucks: 3-6-27-29-34-47 $3.5 million

Powerball: 35-41-44-58-59 Ball: 3 Power Play: 3 $138 million

Sunday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments