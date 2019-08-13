{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Aug. 12

Pick 3: 0-3-7

Pick 4: 5-0-7-7

SuperCash: 12-18-19-22-29-31  Doubler: No

Badger 5: 10-13-17-18-26

All or Nothing: 3-4-7-8-11-12-13-16-17-20-22

Tuesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

