{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Aug. 28

All or Nothing: 01-03-04-05-06-07-11-12-14-15-17

SuperCash: 01-22-23-35-38-39, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 04-07-10-13-14

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Daily Pick 3: 8-4-9

Daily Pick 4: 1-9-8-1

Mega Millions: 08-12-23-39-43, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2

Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments